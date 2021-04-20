Somerset House on the Sly

Tucked away on the Strand, Somerset House feels slightly off-the-beaten path of other London destinations. Supermodels, Instagrammers, and all fashion lovers in between may know it as the background of London Fashion Week, and other creative-types may be aware of its rarely-crowded exhibits. Get to know Somerset House as you please. The cobblestone courtyard at the entrance is a quiet alternative to the traffic outside the gates, and in the summer, children play in splash-friendly fountains. If you want to come for lunch, an upscale dining area and bar overlooks the Thames. Go for the mac and cheese.