Somerset House

Strand
| +44 20 7845 4600
Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm

Located less than a ten-minute walk from Covent Garden, Somerset House still manages to be off the beaten track. The site has tremendous historical significance, having served as a residence for Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth I), and the current structure—which dates to the late 18th century—is an neoclassical masterpiece, featuring numerous artistic exhibitions & events throughout the year, as well as an ice rink in the central courtyard during the winter months.
By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

samantha reynolds
almost 7 years ago

Best lunch break ever!

Somerset House is a wonderful exhibition space in that the actual buildings are beautiful and historical and the exhibitions exciting- i had just seen my favourite fashion photographer Tim Walker's first solo exhibition and famished contemplated where i could get some lunch. The restaurant/coffee shop in the square at Somerset house is wonderful! i had possibly the best sandwhich ever: Homebaked bread, stilton cheese and wild mushrooms with sage and homemade lemonade followed by a soya milk hot chocolate. Fresh, organic and plentiful it truly is a hidden (ish, the place was packed) gem after an exhibition.
Kelly Dawson
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Somerset House on the Sly

Tucked away on the Strand, Somerset House feels slightly off-the-beaten path of other London destinations. Supermodels, Instagrammers, and all fashion lovers in between may know it as the background of London Fashion Week, and other creative-types may be aware of its rarely-crowded exhibits. Get to know Somerset House as you please. The cobblestone courtyard at the entrance is a quiet alternative to the traffic outside the gates, and in the summer, children play in splash-friendly fountains. If you want to come for lunch, an upscale dining area and bar overlooks the Thames. Go for the mac and cheese.

