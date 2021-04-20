Somerset Bridge Watersports
Somerset Bridge, Middle Rd, Bermuda
| +1 441-234-0914
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 6:30pm
Take on the Bermuda TriangleBermuda’s beautiful coastline is best enjoyed from the water itself. There are several watersport companies on the island that offer rentals on boats, kayaks, and jet skis. Somerset Bridge Watersports, located near the Royal Navy Dockyard, has fully trained and experienced guides that lead tours around the island, allowing you to jet beneath the world’s smallest drawbridge, feed fish at the wreck of the HMS Vixen, and explore secluded coves that can’t be accessed by larger boats. The highlight of the tour is being able to tell your friends that you survived the Bermuda Triangle as you navigate around the tip of the mysterious wedge of seafaring history.
Worried about the waves? No need. Somerset Bridge Watersports is located in a sheltered bay that allows them more route options in case of choppy weather conditions. Somerset is the only watersports rental company to receive TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence Award. They also rent pontoon and motor boats, as well as kayaks for those who prefer paddling.