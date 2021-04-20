Soma Jl. Gootama, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia

Photo by Soma

Feel-Good Vibes at Soma Soma is a cafe with a huge heart in the very center of Ubud. The crowd here is pretty hippie-dippie but bursting with health and love. The menu is interesting and varied and their specialty hand-milled flours, raw chocolate treats, and live foods are perhaps not for the uninitiated into the world of raw food, but are second to none in Ubud.



Soma prides itself on supporting local farmers and nonprofit projects and holds community discussions on many topics in the evenings as well as acoustic music pretty much whenever someone brings an instrument into the cafe (often).