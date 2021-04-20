Where are you going?
Soma

Jl. Gootama, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Ubud Indonesia

Feel-Good Vibes at Soma

Soma is a cafe with a huge heart in the very center of Ubud. The crowd here is pretty hippie-dippie but bursting with health and love. The menu is interesting and varied and their specialty hand-milled flours, raw chocolate treats, and live foods are perhaps not for the uninitiated into the world of raw food, but are second to none in Ubud.

Soma prides itself on supporting local farmers and nonprofit projects and holds community discussions on many topics in the evenings as well as acoustic music pretty much whenever someone brings an instrument into the cafe (often).
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

Hannah Wijana
AFAR Local Expert
almost 4 years ago

