Soma Chocolatemaker

More than just chocolate

Soma directly creates its chocolate from the cocoa bean brought from plantations around the world. The result? Delectable pralines and truffles, which are great as a gift or to devour by yourself.



That said, Soma's gelatos and sorbets are some of the best I've had in this metropolis. My recommendation is their Sicilian Pistachio. Wow!



Their original location is in the Distillery District but their King location is more convenient if you're downtown.