Soma Chocolatemaker

The distillery district in Toronto is one of my favorite neighborhoods. There are chic boutiques and artsy stores, random street art, and yuppie hangouts in the area. One of my favorite stops was the chocolate store Soma. I recommend stopping by and having a shot of deliciously unadulterated hot chocolate. It's thick and utterly indulgent. I ordered mine with some hot pepper to kick it up a notch. And when the staff asked if I wanted a glass of milk with that I said 'No thanks, I like my chocolate unadulterated.'