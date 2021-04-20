Solvang Solvang, CA 93463, USA

It's Not on the Menu? If you ever venture to the town of Solvang, California, located about 40 minutes from Santa Barbara and smack dab in the middle of wine country, you will discover two things. One, it's a Danish town with the architecture and Hans Christian Andersen tie-ins to prove it. And more importantly, two, you will enjoy the wonders of Succulent Cafe and Trading Company. Situated on the main drag of the town, this tiny eatery boasts some serious foodie cred. From sourcing their goods from local farmer markets, to a nice selection of wines for pairing, I think their line captures it best: 'think of us as an elegantly heightened gourmet experience…dressed for casual day.' They also cure their own pork products on site, which led me to ask for the obvious sandwich, a BLT. What kind sir, no BLT?! It wasn't on the menu, but the staff happily whipped one up for me, complete with some spicy aioli sauce that really brought it home. I've eaten BLT's my entire life, and this was hands down the best one I have ever had. The name said it all: succulent!