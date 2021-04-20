Solo River

Get Lost in The Charming Alleys in Solo

In Laweyan Batik Village, Solo they sell batik fabrics in batik houses by the villagers. It is pretty quiet during weekdays, but on weekdays it can get too cramp and too hot to wander around in these streets. Make sure to bring a hat and water bottle. You can ask your driver to drop you on the main road and wander around these streets by foot, though the streets are also wide enough for cars to get in.