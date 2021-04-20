Solo River
Batik Paradise in Laweyan Batik Village,SoloThe oldest batik village in Indonesia, Laweyan in Solo is fun to explore and to shop! It is located at west part of Solo, Solo is about in the center of Java.
Before entering the village, there is a useful map on the main street. Because they don't provide a printed map (I couldn't find it), so I capture this map for easier navigation.
almost 7 years ago
In Laweyan Batik Village, Solo they sell batik fabrics in batik houses by the villagers. It is pretty quiet during weekdays, but on weekdays it can get too cramp and too hot to wander around in these streets. Make sure to bring a hat and water bottle. You can ask your driver to drop you on the main road and wander around these streets by foot, though the streets are also wide enough for cars to get in.
almost 7 years ago
In the narrow lanes of Kauman you can find a rich variety of businesses, most notably the many fabulous Batik stores. In some of the beautiful and well-preserved old buildings with their perfect blend of Javanese and International architecture you can still have a look at the traditional practice of batik production. Besides batik, you can also find extensive range of handicraft, books, florist and gold products.