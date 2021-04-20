Where are you going?
Søllerød Kro

Søllerødvej 35, 2840 Holte, Denmark
Website
| +45 45 80 25 05
Situated Just Outside Copenhagen Holte Denmark

Wed - Sun 12pm - 5pm
Wed - Sat 6pm - 12am

Søllerød Kro is a short trip from central Copenhagen and situated in the suburb of Holte. A meal here includes a walk through history as the building is a converted inn which dates back to 1677 and still has a traditional thatched roof.

While this may have started out as a humble inn, its modern incarnation is that of a fine dining establishment that focuses on gorgeous meals immaculately presented. Each dish is a work of art that is guaranteed to captivate the senses, like black lobster with leek, tomato, pine & bouillon, and sea buckthorn with mandarin and beans.

It is no surprise that this restaurant currently holds a Michelin Star.

Photo: Søllerød Kro
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

