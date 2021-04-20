Søllerød Kro
Søllerødvej 35, 2840 Holte, Denmark
| +45 45 80 25 05
More info
Wed - Sun 12pm - 5pm
Wed - Sat 6pm - 12am
Situated Just Outside CopenhagenSøllerød Kro is a short trip from central Copenhagen and situated in the suburb of Holte. A meal here includes a walk through history as the building is a converted inn which dates back to 1677 and still has a traditional thatched roof.
While this may have started out as a humble inn, its modern incarnation is that of a fine dining establishment that focuses on gorgeous meals immaculately presented. Each dish is a work of art that is guaranteed to captivate the senses, like black lobster with leek, tomato, pine & bouillon, and sea buckthorn with mandarin and beans.
It is no surprise that this restaurant currently holds a Michelin Star.
Photo: Søllerød Kro