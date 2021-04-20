Solea Restaurant & Tapas Bar
388 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
| +1 781-894-1805
More info
Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 11pm
Tapas Make the MealSharing food with friends or a loved one is a perfect dining experience for me. Take yourself to Spain and enjoy the experience of a long-standing tradition combined with the spirit of colonial South America. Sip sangria at the bar and then enjoy a wide assortment of tasty bites.
You'll have a hard time deciding from the extensive selection on the menu, all the better if you're with a group so you can taste a wide assortment. My personal favorite: Queso de Cabra Montaٌnes, Baked Goat Cheese in Tomato Basil Sauce. Their open-air setting and large windows further the experience of tapas—sophisticated little bites eaten throughout the day in Spain. Complementing the food is a great selection of wines from Spain, Portugal, Chile, and Argentina.