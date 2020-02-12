Solaz Resort Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Solaz Resort, Los Cabos Los Cabos (comprised of the adjoining towns of San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas) has no shortage of luxury resorts sprawling behind imposing "You've got to pay to be here" entrance gates, where high thread counts, exceptional service, and waterfront views await.



But Solaz really is something different, and visitors sense that as soon as they arrive in the open air lobby, which manages to achieve the architects' and designers' goal of having the space feel like a part of the Baja California Sur landscape. It's hard to pay attention to check-in details, what with the allure of the Sea of Cortez rippling in front of you, seemingly close enough to touch.



Between you and the sea, there are a few terraced levels of the property where rooms sit in low-slung buildings, each with a living green roof, and all planted with native flora. It's a welcome change from the typical looming "pack 'em in" towers of other resort hotels in the area.



Rooms are as comfortable as you'd expect from an upscale property, but many have lots of special extras, including private plunge pools, handwoven hammocks, and outdoor showers, all with views of the water (bring binoculars; you might be lucky enough to see migrating whales if you're visiting in season).



There are four on-site restaurants, and most guests will end up at some point in Cascabel, where an ample breakfast spread is laid out Monday-Friday and a brunch buffet (the name belying how truly expansive and delicious this is) on weekends. (There's even a chef assigned to man a Big Green Egg-style smoker. This brunch is *serious.*)



Throughout the property's common areas, you'll notice compelling sculptures, and in rooms, you'll see not-your-usual-hotel-photographs. Both were made by Mexican artists who spent nearly a year traveling the entire Baja California Sur peninsula in search of inspiration for these works. You'd be forgiven if you wanted to take time off to do the same.