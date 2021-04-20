Where are you going?
Solar Dos Mouros

R. do Milagre de Santo António 6, 1100-351 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 885 4940
Solar Dos Mouros, Lisbon, Portugal

Incredible views from this teeney hotel, Solar Dos Mouros, in Lisbon. The personnel here are nothing short of fabulous, attentive, personable, and can provide insights into Lisbon that you haven't considered. Incredibly convenient to all attractions and just wandering.
By Linda Phillips

Linda Phillips
almost 7 years ago

Lovely accommodation with magnificentTagusRiver view

Fabulous hotel personnel! Provided a glass of port at checkin, recommendations for neighborhood eateries, wonderful breakfasts, close to trolly and city attractions

