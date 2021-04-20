Solar Dos Mouros
R. do Milagre de Santo António 6, 1100-351 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 885 4940
Solar Dos Mouros, Lisbon, PortugalIncredible views from this teeney hotel, Solar Dos Mouros, in Lisbon. The personnel here are nothing short of fabulous, attentive, personable, and can provide insights into Lisbon that you haven't considered. Incredibly convenient to all attractions and just wandering.
almost 7 years ago
Lovely accommodation with magnificentTagusRiver view
Fabulous hotel personnel! Provided a glass of port at checkin, recommendations for neighborhood eateries, wonderful breakfasts, close to trolly and city attractions