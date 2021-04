Sol y Luna Lodge & Spa Urubamba, Peru

Acrobats Entertain Guests at Sol Y Luna Lodge Sol Y Luna is my favorite five star property in Peru's Urubamba Valley (before a trip to Machu Picchu or while acclimating before Cusco explorations) that has become just more special with the addition of four on-site acrobats who formerly worked for Cirque du Soleil. Even if you don't slumber at Sol Y Luna, go for one of the best lunches you will have in Peru!