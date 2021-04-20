Where are you going?
Sol

Sol, Madrid, Spain
Mucha Musica!

Spain's streets are alive with the sound of music, and nowhere more than Madrid.

This enchanting harpist can be typically be found on the street connecting Sol to Opera, but fret not if you don't find her - our streets are packed with talented musicians from all over the world.

Photo by Brian Hammonds/Flickr.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Brandy Bell
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Take to the Streets

In recent years, Spain has become infamous for the demonstrations, protests, and all-out riots against the police.

Here you see a peaceful, well-organized march, as most begin....

May 15 marks the anniversary of the 15M movements, and each year there are huge crowds converging in the downtown area, but this is also when the San Isidro festivities start to bloom.

Photo by Brian Hammonds/Flickr.
Brandy Bell
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Walk Through a Christmas Tree

Every year, the massive tree in Sol has a small maze inside, allowing you to walk underneath the tree and experience the beauty of this electrical beast.

The lines are very long, but the people are in good spirits and the joy and wonder of children is contagious.

Spanish children stay up all hours of the night, it's fairly common to leave a bar in the middle of the night and cross paths with a family on a stroll. You will get used to it... maybe.

