Walk Through a Christmas Tree

Every year, the massive tree in Sol has a small maze inside, allowing you to walk underneath the tree and experience the beauty of this electrical beast.



The lines are very long, but the people are in good spirits and the joy and wonder of children is contagious.



Spanish children stay up all hours of the night, it's fairly common to leave a bar in the middle of the night and cross paths with a family on a stroll. You will get used to it... maybe.

