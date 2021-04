Haeoreum-ro, Sokcho-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea

Beachcombing for dinner Seaweed soup for supper? In Korea, 'mee-yeok'--a kind of edible kelp--is a common base for a delicious, hearty soup. While walking along the seawall on my first evening along the NE coast of Korea, I saw this 'halmoni' (respectful Korean term for grandmother/older woman) harvesting some of the sea's bounty...Dinner in Sokcho...