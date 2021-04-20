SoHo SoHo, New York, NY, USA

SoHo Once the haunt of artists, this cobblestoned downtown neighborhood (which runs roughly between Houston and Grand streets from Broadway to West Broadway) is now chockablock with high-end clothing, jewelry, cosmetics and housewares stores; as such, it’s the city's mecca for concentrated retail therapy. While some locals gripe that it’s too mall-like, you can still find vestiges of the area’s old funky spirit, in scattered independent boutiques and also in the wares of street vendors, who sell crafts and artwork along the sidewalks each day.