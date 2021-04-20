Where are you going?
Soho Boutique Hotel

Budapest, Dohány u. 64, 1074 Hungary
Website
| +36 1 872 8292
Soho Boutique Hotel

Equal parts quirk and luxury, Soho Boutique Hotel is a funky stay with friendly staff and a sleek-and-chic vibe. It has conference facilities and high-speed internet for business travelers, but its location right next to Váci Street, the city’s main pedestrian shopping zone, makes it just as appealing to tourists. The 76 rooms and most of the eight suites feature contemporary decor that’s a hodgepodge of modern and midcentury revival styles with 1970s color schemes (think bright hues of orange and olive green). However, a couple of the suites stray from the hotel’s general vibe, instead highlighting goth accoutrements such as black chandeliers and purple walls in honor of a local theatrical performance called Dance of the Vampires. Fittingly, free tickets to the show as well as spooky welcome drinks are included in the price.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

