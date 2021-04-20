Customized Bikes in Copenhagen
Sogreni is a bike shop that specializes in making customized, hand-built, high-quality bikes tailored to the customer's desires. The idea is to make simple things that work and look great at the same time. Founder Soren Sogreni looks at bikes as works of contemporary art. In fact, in the mid-1990s the Danish Museum of Modern Art Louisiana asked him to design a bike for the museum's collection. Tour the shop to see the masterpieces for yourself and learn more about Copenhagen
's rich bike culture.