Sogod Bay

Swim With Whale Sharks in the Southern Philippines This seldom-visited island in the Southern Philippines is a favourite of mine for swimming with whale sharks. Most places that receive regular whale shark visits become very touristy and have numerous tour operators competing to get their customers near these gentle giants. This is not the case on Leyte. There are only a few shops that offer whale shark tours there. Both times that I've gone, the boat I was on was the only one in the water, so just I and a few others jumped in the water to swim with the whale sharks.