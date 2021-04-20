SOGO
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Hennessy Rd, 555號HK 香港島, 15
+852 2833 8338
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm
Hong Kong's Own Japanese Department StoreLocated in the heart of Causeway Bay, near Hong Kong's busiest intersection and street crossing, Sogo is easily Hong Kong's go-to department store.
Around since 1985, Sogo is a Japanese-style department store that sells everything from luxury beauty brands to designer clothing to Japanese groceries.
Paying extra attention to customers is what they are known for, so say hello to the elevator guide who will help you find and take you to the floor you need.
If you ever need a meeting spot for friends, the front entrance of Sogo is a popular one for locals and tourists alike.
Best of all, the doors of this beloved store are open until 10pm for post-dinner shopping sessions.