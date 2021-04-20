Sofitel Old Cataract
Abtal El Tahrir, Street, شياخة ثالثة، اول اسوان، أسوان 81511, Egypt
| +20 102 222 9071
More info
Sunset and High Tea at The Cataract HotelIt was from the verandah of the British colonial Cataract Hotel where Agatha Christie started work on her classic tome “Death on the Nile.” Originally built in 1899 by Thomas Cook to house European travelers, the hotel has welcomed some of the most notable names of the 20th century and now newly remodeled, continues to welcome guests well into the 21st century. You don’t have to be a guest though to enjoy your own special moment, just stop by for a traditional British high tea, which is offered as an included perk by Insight Vacations, timed with the beautiful sunset over the Nile. There are few experiences as special as this one.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Supping a sundowner at the Old Cataract hotel
The Old Cataract hotel (owned by Sofitel) is arguably the most iconic hotel in Egypt.
The luxurious hotel, founded by Thomas Cook at the end of the nineteenth century, is built on a small cliff overlooking the Nile in Aswan. An outside bar faces the southern end of Elephantine Island and is a perfect place to enjoy a sunset cocktail.
The timelessness of the river, the softening light, the freshening breeze and the slap of the wind against the sails of the feluccas all combine to shape an experience that is relaxing yet invigorating, and seems like something out of a colonial-era novel.
Which is not that far from the truth: Agatha Christie stayed at the Old Cataract whilst working on Death on the Nile, and other famous guests include Howard Carter, Winston Churchill, Czar Nicholas II, and the Shah of Iran.
Even if you aren't lucky enough to be staying at the hotel, you should have a wander round. The Moorish opulence—even decadence—is heavy with history; somber photographs of past luminaries are scattered amongst the rich wood panelling, chandeliers, and endless corridors of a time long gone.
A word of caution: the drinks are at least as expensive as you would guess, and the staff—though mostly wonderful—can sometimes be a little snooty. But don't let this put you off an opportunity to drink in history.
The luxurious hotel, founded by Thomas Cook at the end of the nineteenth century, is built on a small cliff overlooking the Nile in Aswan. An outside bar faces the southern end of Elephantine Island and is a perfect place to enjoy a sunset cocktail.
The timelessness of the river, the softening light, the freshening breeze and the slap of the wind against the sails of the feluccas all combine to shape an experience that is relaxing yet invigorating, and seems like something out of a colonial-era novel.
Which is not that far from the truth: Agatha Christie stayed at the Old Cataract whilst working on Death on the Nile, and other famous guests include Howard Carter, Winston Churchill, Czar Nicholas II, and the Shah of Iran.
Even if you aren't lucky enough to be staying at the hotel, you should have a wander round. The Moorish opulence—even decadence—is heavy with history; somber photographs of past luminaries are scattered amongst the rich wood panelling, chandeliers, and endless corridors of a time long gone.
A word of caution: the drinks are at least as expensive as you would guess, and the staff—though mostly wonderful—can sometimes be a little snooty. But don't let this put you off an opportunity to drink in history.
almost 7 years ago
A relaxing trip on the River Nile at Aswan in a Felucca.
I was fortunate enough to stay at the Old Cataract Hotel by the River Nile a wonderful experience in itself. But the stay would not have been complete without a very restful trip in one of these lovely old wooden sailing craft. Just the sounds of the breeze wafting through the sail and the water breaking over the bow.