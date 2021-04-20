Sofitel Old Cataract Abtal El Tahrir, Street, شياخة ثالثة، اول اسوان، أسوان 81511, Egypt

Sunset and High Tea at The Cataract Hotel It was from the verandah of the British colonial Cataract Hotel where Agatha Christie started work on her classic tome “Death on the Nile.” Originally built in 1899 by Thomas Cook to house European travelers, the hotel has welcomed some of the most notable names of the 20th century and now newly remodeled, continues to welcome guests well into the 21st century. You don’t have to be a guest though to enjoy your own special moment, just stop by for a traditional British high tea, which is offered as an included perk by Insight Vacations, timed with the beautiful sunset over the Nile. There are few experiences as special as this one.