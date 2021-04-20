Sofitel-New York 45 W 44th St

French Sensibility in Midtown Manhattan Sofitel is fast becoming my go-to hotel wherever I travel.



Why? Because I know what to expect. Room will be clean and comfortable, hotel will be well-placed in the location, everything will be done to assist my requests and there will always be great food and wine. And maybe I just like to hear the French language sometimes.



The Sofitel brand seems to understand the business traveler like no other. Late check outs early check-ins are judiciously accommodated if at all able to do so.



In NYC this Sofitel has a terrific location near private clubs, Madison Ave. shopping and next to the Algonquin. Gaby the restaurant boasts one of the newest Master French Chefs Sylvain Harribey.