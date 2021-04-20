Sofitel Legend Peoples Grand Hotel Xian 319 Xinjie St, ZhongLou ShangQuan, Xincheng Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China

Sofitel Legend Peoples Grand Hotel Xian Once a grand, 1950s-era state guesthouse, this luxury hotel on the grounds of the Imperial Palace continues to host the city’s visiting VIPs. Set within the old town walls, not far from the Bell Tower and Muslim Quarter, the historic French-Sino-Russian building features high-ceilinged spaces filled with Art Deco touches, elegant furnishings, and original moldings. Up in the four rooms and 27 suites, butlers attend to residential-style sanctuaries outfitted with stand-alone tubs, LANVIN products, Sofitel MyBeds topped with 600-thread-count linens, and your choice of silk bathrobe or kimono. Complimentary cocktail hours, house bicycles, pillow menus, and other amenities continue the private guesthouse feeling.



Visit the small on-site museum to learn more about the Sofitel’s backstory, then work out in the glass-walled gym or take a Tai Chi class in the garden. Guests are also invited to enjoy tea in the Chinese pavilion, swim laps in the indoor pool, and get pampered in the boutique spa, where one room is dedicated to traditional foot massages. After exploring Xian highlights like the Terra Cotta Warriors, refuel with traditional Italian fare (including wood-fired pizzas) at the Dolce Vita restaurant, East-meets-West light bites in the 1953 lobby bar, or premium wines and rare, special edition cognacs at the Louis XIII bar, presented in partnership with Remy Martin.