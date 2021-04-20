Sofia Restaurant
Sofia's restaurant menu opens with a history of when the introspective owner’s father purchased a historian’s library in 1985. He spent years reading those books searching for answers to life’s philosophical questions. The library now resides in the restaurant along with a collection of Buddha statues, giving the dining room a pleasant vibe. Sofia’s a great spot for an afternoon coffee or tea. The dinner menu is varied with salads, meat entrees, milanesas and wok specialties. It’s a popular spot for locals for their mid-week deals which are posted on their Facebook page. Arístides Villanueva 650; +54 261 429 9836