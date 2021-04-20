Where are you going?
Sofia

Manuel A. Saez 567, Mendoza, Argentina
Website
| +54 261 425-2608
Sofia Restaurant Mendoza Argentina

More info

Mon - Sat 8:30am - 7:30pm

Sofia Restaurant

Sofia's restaurant menu opens with a history of when the introspective owner’s father purchased a historian’s library in 1985. He spent years reading those books searching for answers to life’s philosophical questions. The library now resides in the restaurant along with a collection of Buddha statues, giving the dining room a pleasant vibe. Sofia’s a great spot for an afternoon coffee or tea. The dinner menu is varied with salads, meat entrees, milanesas and wok specialties. It’s a popular spot for locals for their mid-week deals which are posted on their Facebook page. Arístides Villanueva 650; +54 261 429 9836
By Nora Walsh

