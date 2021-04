Sobrasada Ferrerico Plaça Santa Eulàlia

Lunch for less than 5 euro Pop into the tiny storefront 'take-away restaurant' Sobrasada Ferrerico for a quick lunch while strolling the streets of Palma, Majorca. The tuna in phylo pastry is especially delicious, as is the traditional spreadable pork 'salame' made from the black pigs of Majorca.