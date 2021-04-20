Rooftop Pool at the SO/ Sofitel Bangkok

The SO/ Sofitel Bangkok in the Silom area of the city impressed me from the moment I entered the building. Not least because it was a sweltering 40ºC outside, but because the friendliness of the staff on the 9th floor lobby convinced me this would be a place I'd easily find comfort in. Then I walked up one more flight of stairs and I saw it: the 10th floor rooftop pool looking out over Lumpini Park. Stunning. The hotel hosts regular pool parties open to the public so even if you're not staying there, it's possible to enjoy a bit of luxury while looking out over Bangkok's impressive skyline.