SO/ Sofitel BangkokNouveau French meets modern Thai at SO/ Sofitel Bangkok, which takes its design cues from four of the core Chinese elements: Water, Earth, Metal, and Wood. The result is like being transported into a fashion shoot or the pages of a decor magazine: Each of the 237 rooms and suites is themed, and depending on which element you end up with, there may be fantasy-inspired wallpaper, walls of glass and warm wood, or highly polished floors, plus extra touches courtesy of fashion designer Christian Lacroix. Tall windows allow for views of urban Bangkok and green Lumphini Park at every turn, bathrooms are stocked with YTSARA products, and amenities include 40-inch flat-screen TVs, Apple Mac Mini media hubs, and seamless Wi-Fi in all rooms, plus iPads in the suites. Even the staff, with their beautifully coordinated, mixed-patterned uniforms, look like they just stepped off the runway. All this incredible style is matched by a vibe that’s both energetic and wonderfully warm, including in the six buzzing restaurants and bars—which range from the street food-inspired Red Oven and the rooftop Park Society and Hi-Lo Bar to the poolside Water Club.
Rooftop Pool at the SO/ Sofitel Bangkok
The SO/ Sofitel Bangkok in the Silom area of the city impressed me from the moment I entered the building. Not least because it was a sweltering 40ºC outside, but because the friendliness of the staff on the 9th floor lobby convinced me this would be a place I'd easily find comfort in. Then I walked up one more flight of stairs and I saw it: the 10th floor rooftop pool looking out over Lumpini Park. Stunning. The hotel hosts regular pool parties open to the public so even if you're not staying there, it's possible to enjoy a bit of luxury while looking out over Bangkok's impressive skyline.