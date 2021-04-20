SO/ Auckland 67 Customs St E, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

SO/ Auckland What was once the home of the Reserve Bank is now the seventh outpost of Accor’s SO/ hotel brand, this one opened in November 2018. At this design-forward property, fashion label WORLD has helped craft contemporary interiors that pop with vivid colors, polished metals (a nod to the building’s past as a gold vault), and bold artwork. The 130 rooms and suites are available in three deign themes—Liquid, Vapour, and Solid—each drawing inspiration from Auckland’s volcanic origins. All have work desks, Web TVs, coffee makers, and views of the city or harbor.



The hotel’s imbibing options are both street front and sky high. The ground-level Javalab café and lobby MIXO Bar are perfect for a quick bite, while the 15th-floor Harbour Society restaurant serves refined fare from Michelin-starred French chef Marc De Passorio. If you’re more in the mood for a party, the rooftop Hi So bar is the place to be for cocktails, music, and views out to Rangitoto Island. Additionally, a wellness floor with a gym, a curved swimming pool, and massage rooms awaits after a day spent exploring the city.