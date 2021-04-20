So Diego Tours Inc
Brothels, Booze and Bites Tour of the Gaslamp, San DiegoIf you and your friends are looking for something interesting and different to do in the Gaslamp in San Diego, you should definitely sign up for the "Brothels, Booze and Bites" culinary tour. As the name suggests, the tour includes food and beer in unique bars, and the guide tells fascinating stories about San Diego's lurid past. For instance, the entire Gaslamp District used to be called the Stingaree, because you were more likely to be stung in town than out at sea.
It was interesting learning about the history of the beautiful Victorian buildings, as well as the unique bars they currently house. One place brews all their own beer right there next to the bar, and is located in a building that used to be a carriage repair shop. Another bar had an Old World feel due to the fact its interior had been brought over, piece by piece, from Ireland and then rebuilt in the Gaslamp.
This tour was a lot of fun and you definitely won't be hungry when you finish. You can choose a day or evening tour, and they are both different. Each tour is about two and a half hours long.
Tip: This is an adults-only tour.