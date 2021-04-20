Snowpine Lodge
10420 Little Cottonwood Rd, Alta, UT 84092, USA
Photo courtesy of Snowpine Lodge
Snowpine LodgeWhy we love it: An artsy nest with direct access to mountain adventure
The Highlights:
- Luxurious accommodations that can’t be found elsewhere in Alta
- The area’s first spa, complete with an indoor grotto
- Convenient ski-in, ski-out access to Alta Ski Resort
The Review:
The first true luxury lodge in Alta, the $50 million Snowpine brings Park City–style comfort to a destination that’s long been dominated by rustic, dorm-like accommodations. While large-scale paintings on minimalist white walls make the common spaces look like museum exhibits, the vibe here is actually kicked-back and chummy, with guests mingling in the lounges (there’s one on each of the seven floors) and nestling into plush sofas softened with sheepskin throws. Rooms range from basic doubles to family suites and even dormitory-style bunkrooms—a nod to Alta’s tradition of offering shared accommodation. The doubles’ modest dimensions call for full-sized beds rather than queens, but the appealing lounges and abundant outdoor adventure mean that guests use rooms for little more than sleeping and showering (baths feature L’Occitane products).
The property’s spa—Alta’s first—includes a grotto-style heated pool fed by small, musical waterfalls, while ski lockers and a gear shop facilitate convenient ski-out access to Alta’s slopes. A new lift even returns guests directly to the lodge. A kids’ center with a game room and movie theater attracts families, who also crowd the outdoor swimming pool and hot tub for relaxation sessions after skiing or hiking among the wildflower meadows surrounding the Snowpine. Couples find a more mature scene in The Gulch Pub, where burgers and flatbread pizzas dominate the menu. Northern Italy inspires the dinner dishes at Swen’s Restaurant, where you can follow a divine dish of rigatoni Bolognese with a salted chocolate budino, admire the mural-sized painting of one of Alta’s earliest miners (he’s the great-grandfather of Snowpine owner Brent Pratt), and sip your hot toddy on the deck beneath a chandelier of glimmering stars.