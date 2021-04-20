Snowmass Village Rodeo Lot 2735 Brush Creek Rd, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA

An Aerial View of Snowmass Start the morning with one of the best ways to tour an area, via a hot air balloon ride. Great for families, couples that want a romantic ride, or a group of friends, it is an early morning start to catch the best weather and wind patterns, but well worth it.



Taking flight just before dawn, you weightlessly float into the air as the sun starts creeping over the mountains and reveals the surrounding landscape. As you glide through the air you are one of the fortunate ones that will be able to see aspects of Snowmass that one can only see from an aerial vantage point. Take in breathtaking panoramic views of the area and sometimes, if you are lucky, you will see a herd of elk grazing in the meadow. It is a wonderful and serene experience. Once you touch down on terra firma, you are treated to a champagne brunch. Not a bad ending to a great morning.