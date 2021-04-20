Snowmass Village, CO
Dance PartyWhen I think of Aspen, I tend to think of winter, fancy people, and the movie Dumb & Dumber. And when I hear the words jazz festival, I immediately hear tunes from Herbie Hancock and Esperanza Spalding play through my head. So imagine my surprise when an unplanned road trip through Colorado landed me in Aspen during the town's annual Labor Day weekend Jazz Aspen Snowmass Festival.
Aspen in the summer is like a technicolor paradise. The sky, an unbelievable blue, is dotted with puffy white clouds and the vibrant green mountains beckon adventurous travelers to hike, bike, and trail run their many trails. Over Labor Day weekend, a super cool line up of bands comes to town to rock out on three different stages. Last year I got to see acts like Michael Franti, Zac Brown Band, and Thievery Corporation. The image above was from the chaotic dance party that erupted when Girl Talk took stage.
Post-festival, retreat to Hotel Jerome for their amazing burger, or to Viceroy Snowmass where you can get a cocktail at the 87-foot glass bar.