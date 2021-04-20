Snowmass Rodeo & Western 2735 Brush Creek Rd, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA

Mutton Bustin' at the Snowmass Rodeo What could be more authentic then a real live western rodeo, the epitome of true masculinity and showmanship. Kickoff the evening with a delicious BBQ from Hickory House then watch the action unfold when cowboys and cowgirls show you how we do it in the West with barrel racing, roping, bull riding and more. My favorite part of the night is the Mutton Bustin’ where a few brave kids “cowboy up” and ride a wholly sheep for as long as they can. It is an exhilarating 8 seconds and it is hilarious to watch. This is fun for families, groups of friends and just about anyone that wants to catch some live rodeo action.

