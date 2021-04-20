Snowmass Mountain Snowmass Village, CO, USA

Friday Nights on Snowmass Mountain Starting this past winter on Friday Nights the Snowmass Gondola and Elk Camp Restaurant stayed open later for Ullr Nights in the Winter and Valhalla Nights in the Summer, both named after Norse mythology.



For Ullr Nights, people can partake in numerous activities like: ice skating, tubing, and sledding; playing on the Viking Snow Sculpture Ship that has built in slides and secret passage ways; and making s’mores by the fire pit. We took fifteen seven-year-olds there for my niece’s birthday, and it was a hit. When they got bored of one activity we would move to the next and it was hilarious to see them flying down the hill on tubes.



One of my niece’s friends asked me to ride down with her on the tubing hill because she was too scared to do it by herself. I eagerly jumped at the opportunity, and let me tell you—tubing just doesn’t get old no matter how old you are. I had such a blast that I then sought out kids to go with as an excuse.



Something that I know they offer but I have never tried myself are Snowbike Tours. A certain ski level ability is required for the tour but it definitely looks adventurous and challenging all in one. Once you have done all the outside activities you can venture in to the Elk Camp Restaurant for dinner, live music and dancing. In the summer there are outdoor lawn games, climbing wall, camp fire and an outdoor barbecue.