Snowmass Mountain

Friday Nights on Snowmass MountainStarting this past winter on Friday Nights the Snowmass Gondola and Elk Camp Restaurant stayed open later for Ullr Nights in the Winter and Valhalla Nights in the Summer, both named after Norse mythology.
For Ullr Nights, people can partake in numerous activities like: ice skating, tubing, and sledding; playing on the Viking Snow Sculpture Ship that has built in slides and secret passage ways; and making s’mores by the fire pit. We took fifteen seven-year-olds there for my niece’s birthday, and it was a hit. When they got bored of one activity we would move to the next and it was hilarious to see them flying down the hill on tubes.
One of my niece’s friends asked me to ride down with her on the tubing hill because she was too scared to do it by herself. I eagerly jumped at the opportunity, and let me tell you—tubing just doesn’t get old no matter how old you are. I had such a blast that I then sought out kids to go with as an excuse.
Something that I know they offer but I have never tried myself are Snowbike Tours. A certain ski level ability is required for the tour but it definitely looks adventurous and challenging all in one. Once you have done all the outside activities you can venture in to the Elk Camp Restaurant for dinner, live music and dancing. In the summer there are outdoor lawn games, climbing wall, camp fire and an outdoor barbecue.
Jibbing in the Terrain Park
Long gone are the days of hotdog skiing on the bumps. Now it is all about the "terrain parks" and pipes, and Snowmass, voted by Transworld Snowboarding Magazine in 2012 as the No. 1 park, has got the best around. It has parks for beginners through advanced-level skiers and snowboarders, and for all ages. Who says an old dog can’t learn new tricks?
With the beginner course there are rails that are accident proof, jumps that are half the size, and a mini half-pipe. Of course, the majority of the people in that park are younger, but it is still fun to try. The Aspen Skiing Company even offers lessons in the art of mastering the Terrain Park and Pipe. If you can’t muster the courage to challenge yourself to trying your hand in the park, I recommend watching the future Olympic hopefuls leap into the air and perform amazing aerial tricks. It is very impressive what kids can do these days.
