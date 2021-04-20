Where are you going?
Snowmass Mountain

115 Daly Ln, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
Website
| +1 970-923-3900
Best Spots on a Powder Day for Any Level Skier Snowmass Colorado United States

Best Spots on a Powder Day for Any Level Skier

Snowmass Mountain is the most diverse and largest of all the four Aspen Skiing Company mountains in the area and offers something for everyone. It has a great Ski School program that starts as young as two years old and goes up through adults.

On a powder day there are a few epic spots that you should hit for first tracks. Expert skiers—while everyone is waiting for the rope to drop on The Wall and AMF head over to the Big Burn side of the mountain and take Sneaky’s down to a patch of trees on skiers left called Sneaky’s Trees. Play slalom with the trees and pop out near the end of the trail and again on skiers’ right there is a trail called Powderhorn. People forget about it (or they don’t want to deal with the slower Campground chairlift), but you are sure to find first tracks in this mecca.

For intermediate skiers that want to push themselves there are always hidden stashes of powder in Power Line on the Big Burn or earn your turns and walk up to Longshot. For beginners just enjoy the cushion of fluffy anywhere. It makes falling much more enjoyable.
By Holly Upper , AFAR Local Expert

