Snowmass Mall
105 Village Mall
| +1 970-923-6111
Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm
A Woolly Mammoth in Snowmass?Not every town can brag about prehistoric findings, but Snowmass can. Stumbled upon by a very smart bulldozer operator, the tusk of a woolly mammoth was uncovered, which lead to the excavation and discovery of over 5,400 bones of mastodons, bison, sloths, deer, horses, camel and so much more. With the findings of over 30 individual mastodons, this site is one of the richest in the world for mastodons and the project is now a trademark of the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.
While you are in Snowmass you can visit the Discovery Center that (free and open to anyone) and see them cleaning some of the bones they found. This is a great history lesson for anyone, but especially for the little kiddos.