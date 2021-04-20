Snowmass Golf Course

Golfing for the Views
In the center of Snowmass is the award winning Jim Engh golf course. It is a challenging course that takes its inspiration for the landscape surrounding it. The fairways are shaped, the sand traps are just that deep bunker traps with high trench walls that you have to climb out of and once you get onto the greens they are deceiving. It is definitely a challenging course that will be difficult to master on the first try but the views while you are golfing are majestic. With a beverage cart passing by frequently you can always do what I do if the golf game is looking ugly- drown my frustration with a beer and just take in the sights. It is always nice to take a breather midway through the game and grab a bite to eat at Black Saddle restaurant and bar located in the clubhouse. The Snowmass Club Golf Course is semi-private with visitors being able to set up tee times 3 to 4 available times per day. If you call the day of and they have the space they might be able to work with you on tee times.