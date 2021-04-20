Snowdonia National Park
Gwynedd LL48 6LF, UK
+44 1766 770274
Chestful of snowThe view of Pen yr Ole Wen across Ffynnon Lloer. In early dawn soft snow fell on the chest of the hill and little by little melted into the lloer.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Crib Goch and the Snowdon Horseshoe
Snowdon can be as populated as Blackpool Beach some days - that's not really my thing, plus a route that is a lot more challenging always makes things more interesting.
Starting at Pen-Y-Pass in Llanberis follow the standard route towards the summit of Snowdon until reaching a mountain sign directing a right-turn towards Crib Goch.
Crib Goch is an easy graded ridge scramble - you won't need ropes, but it is very exposed with a sheer drop down one side and requires a good level of fitness and mountain experience. It is quite a long ridge scramble, and by the time you're done you'll likely want to have a lunch break before joining the throng of walkers on the main path to the summit of Snowdon.
Obviously, you'll have to get the obligatory summit photo - but chances are you won't want to hang around long!
Descend via the loose, rocky goat-trail on the other side - if you're walking away from the tourists, you're going the right way! It's quite steep, and a tumble or slip could be inevitable if one doesn't watch their footing.
A couple more easy scrambles will take you over the remainder of the Snowdon Horseshoe - don't forget to look back across the route you've taken before starting the descent - it's spectacular!
almost 7 years ago
One side of Tryfan
Tryfan has majestic views from every side. It is also a grand hill to climb. Exhaustive, tiring. But absolutely worth it. On a day with a clear sky, Tryfan shines from across all horizons.