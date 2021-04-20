Snowdonia National Park

Crib Goch and the Snowdon Horseshoe

Snowdon can be as populated as Blackpool Beach some days - that's not really my thing, plus a route that is a lot more challenging always makes things more interesting.



Starting at Pen-Y-Pass in Llanberis follow the standard route towards the summit of Snowdon until reaching a mountain sign directing a right-turn towards Crib Goch.



Crib Goch is an easy graded ridge scramble - you won't need ropes, but it is very exposed with a sheer drop down one side and requires a good level of fitness and mountain experience. It is quite a long ridge scramble, and by the time you're done you'll likely want to have a lunch break before joining the throng of walkers on the main path to the summit of Snowdon.



Obviously, you'll have to get the obligatory summit photo - but chances are you won't want to hang around long!



Descend via the loose, rocky goat-trail on the other side - if you're walking away from the tourists, you're going the right way! It's quite steep, and a tumble or slip could be inevitable if one doesn't watch their footing.



A couple more easy scrambles will take you over the remainder of the Snowdon Horseshoe - don't forget to look back across the route you've taken before starting the descent - it's spectacular!

