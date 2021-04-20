Snow Valley Ski Club
13204 Rainbow Valley Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T6H 4Y9, Canada
| +1 780-434-3991
Photo courtesy of Snow Valley
Sat, Sun 9am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 9pm
Ski or Snowboard in EdmontonNeed to squeeze in a few turns right in the city? Rabbit Hill Snow Resort, Snow Valley, Sunridge Ski Area, and Edmonton Ski Club are all small but fun hills right in the city, convenient for beginners in search of lessons or terrain-park addicts in search of a fix. Plus, the river valley is ripe for cross-country.
If you want steep and deep, the Rockies beckon just a few hours’ drive west. Companies specialize in busing skiers to the mountains and back to their hotel for a day trip.