Snow Valley Ski Club

13204 Rainbow Valley Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T6H 4Y9, Canada
Website
| +1 780-434-3991
Ski or Snowboard in Edmonton Edmonton Canada

More info

Sat, Sun 9am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 9pm

Ski or Snowboard in Edmonton

Need to squeeze in a few turns right in the city? Rabbit Hill Snow Resort, Snow Valley, Sunridge Ski Area, and Edmonton Ski Club are all small but fun hills right in the city, convenient for beginners in search of lessons or terrain-park addicts in search of a fix. Plus, the river valley is ripe for cross-country.

If you want steep and deep, the Rockies beckon just a few hours’ drive west. Companies specialize in busing skiers to the mountains and back to their hotel for a day trip.

By Luke Fox , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
