Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

3940 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
Website
| +1 619-500-3344
Ultra-hip breakfast in San Diego San Diego California United States

Sun - Sat 6:30am - 2:30pm

Ultra-hip breakfast in San Diego

Snooze is located in the vibrant neighborhood of Hillcrest in San Diego. The menu is fantastic as the chef takes simple breakfast foods and makes incredible creations. The interior is a combo- retro 1950's and yet a futuristic type ambiance, definitely worth checking out!

Try the Upstream Benny - honey smoked salmon with cucumber and corn salsa placed atop a jalapeno-cream cheese spoonbread, and finished with poached eggs and a cream cheese hollandaise- absolutely divine! My husband tends to go for the corned beef hash dish- a signature shredded hash mixed with locally made corned beef, caramelized poblanos and onions.

The pineapple upside down pancake is a favorite, we always order just one of these pancakes to share after our meal.

The two brothers who own Snooze are also involved in several community projects. Part of their goal is to make Snooze the most sustainable restaurant "on the planet" and they also support local, organic farms.

Tip: Snooze isn't a large restaurant, so on the weekends if you're not here by 7am in the morning when they open, be prepared to wait in line to get in. Snooze is well worth the wait if you don't make it in time!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

