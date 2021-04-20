Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Snooze an A.M. Eatery

700 Colorado Blvd Suite A, Denver, CO 80206, USA
Website
| +1 303-736-6200
Family Breakfast at Snooze Denver Colorado United States

More info

Sun - Sat 6:30am - 2:30pm

Family Breakfast at Snooze

There are several places to get breakfast in Denver but most locals will say that Snooze is the best in town. French toast specials, bright yellow tables, appetite inducing aromas of bacon and the perpetual wait line combine to create an atmosphere of comfortable chaos. The wait is worth it, however, because the service is cheerful and prompt and the food comes fast. Pictured above is the Spuds Deluxe (hash browns covered with cheese, scallions, veggies and meat topped with an egg), the french toast special covered with crushed ginger snap cookies and several kids meals. Uno cards come separate.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points