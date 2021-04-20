Snooze an A.M. Eatery

Family Breakfast at Snooze
There are several places to get breakfast in Denver but most locals will say that Snooze is the best in town. French toast specials, bright yellow tables, appetite inducing aromas of bacon and the perpetual wait line combine to create an atmosphere of comfortable chaos. The wait is worth it, however, because the service is cheerful and prompt and the food comes fast. Pictured above is the Spuds Deluxe (hash browns covered with cheese, scallions, veggies and meat topped with an egg), the french toast special covered with crushed ginger snap cookies and several kids meals. Uno cards come separate.