Snook Nook Discount Bait & Tackle
3595 NE Indian River Dr, Jensen Beach, FL 34957, USA
+1 772-334-2145
Sun 6am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 6am - 8pm
The Snook NookIf you are in Jensen Beach and want to go fishing in the river, off the bridge, or on a deep sea trip, stop at the Snook Nook. This is a bit of old Florida along the Indian River. This shop has been in business since 1948 and Henry (Caimotto) runs it with enthusiasm and great experience.
Henry and the staff are professional and very happy to help you with fishing gear, tackle,and charter boats. The shop offers all the gear you could need: fresh bait, hooks, line, lures, reels, rods, cast nets. If you need help, Henry is there.
T-shirts, caps, visors, belts, sandals, rubber boots, sunglasses - take your pick. Upstairs is the repair shop. It is the rod/reel repair shop.
The Snook Nook's fishing report will let you know what's in the water and where, and you'll get the info on how the weather will shape up for the day.
Whatever you need for your fishing experience, the Snook Nook is ready for you.
Info: www.snooknook.net