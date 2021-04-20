Where are you going?
Snog Pure Frozen Yogurt

5 Garrick St, London WC2E 9AR, UK
Website
| +44 20 3034 0555
Tongue-in-Cheek Sweets at Snog London United Kingdom

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 12am

Tongue-in-Cheek Sweets at Snog

There aren’t a lot of days in London when frozen yogurt seems like a good idea – usually your objective will be to stay warm. But, whether you’re taking advantage of the all-too-few blistering days in the city, or you’re willing to take the risk on a gray day, Snog is the place for the treat. The name of the chain promises some clever humor, and the décor is equally playful. Once you have your swirl, piled high with sweets, fruits, and sauces, of course, sit under a wave of neon lights and dig in.
By Kelly Dawson , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
