Snog Pure Frozen Yogurt

Tongue-in-Cheek Sweets at Snog
There aren’t a lot of days in London
when frozen yogurt seems like a good idea – usually your objective will be to stay warm. But, whether you’re taking advantage of the all-too-few blistering days in the city, or you’re willing to take the risk on a gray day, Snog is the place for the treat. The name of the chain promises some clever humor, and the décor is equally playful. Once you have your swirl, piled high with sweets, fruits, and sauces, of course, sit under a wave of neon lights and dig in.