Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

SNCF

59 Rue de la Gare, 59470 Esquelbecq, France
Website
| +33 3 28 22 12 56
Breakfast on the Eurostar Esquelbecq France

Breakfast on the Eurostar

You can get from London to Paris in a little more than two hours. It's almost too fast! The gentle cradling sensation, the blur of northern France's orderly countryside racing past, the breakfast tray of croissant, yogurt, and coffee--and the knowledge that you'll soon be in another great metropolis...it's one of the most wonderful feelings in travel, and I'd happily sign up for four or five hours of it. Why passenger flights from Paris to London even exist, I have no idea.

Note: There are several ways to book. I got this and my other Euro train tickets on raileurope.com.
By Darrell Hartman , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points