SNAPS Restaurant
Þórsgötu 1, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
| +354 511 6200
Snap into Scandinavian CuisineChef Melsted's bistro in Hotel Odinsve is a great place to get acquainted with Scandinavian cuisine, and a comfortable place to unwind after a day exploring Reykjavik.
The decor is warm and inviting - I spent a surpringing amount of time reading the old newsprint pasted to the walls - while the menu is exciting and original. It had been a while since I had sampled calf's liver, and longer since I feasted on a sandwich made with smoked arctic char.