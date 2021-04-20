Where are you going?
SNAPS Restaurant

Þórsgötu 1, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Website
| +354 511 6200
Chef Melsted's bistro in Hotel Odinsve is a great place to get acquainted with Scandinavian cuisine, and a comfortable place to unwind after a day exploring Reykjavik.

The decor is warm and inviting - I spent a surpringing amount of time reading the old newsprint pasted to the walls - while the menu is exciting and original. It had been a while since I had sampled calf's liver, and longer since I feasted on a sandwich made with smoked arctic char.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

