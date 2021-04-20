Snappy Lunch
125 N Main St
| +1 336-786-4931
Mon - Wed, Fri 6am - 1:45pm
Thur, Sat 6am - 1:15pm
World Famous Pork Chop SandwichThey weren't kidding when they said it was world famous. The town of Mt Airy holds it's own title as being a famous town thanks to the Andy Griffith Show.
It looked as though it was the ONLY place in town to eat with the way the line formed outside it's small doors. The street patrons had quite the window view while waiting to be seated—peering right into the bay window at the employee who appeared to be slinging fried pork chops with a heavy duty spatula. I walked in to order for take-out.
Obviously I had to order the famous pork chop sandwich. Chili, cole slaw, mustard, onion, and tomato. One of the MOST delicious and sloppy sandwiches e v e r.