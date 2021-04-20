Snake River Brewery & Restaurant
265 S Millward St, Jackson, WY 83001, USA
| +1 307-739-2337
Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm
The Deck, Grand Teton National Park, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA.Snake River Brewery is a great place to have a beer in and of itself. The brew pub is bright and open, the food is top notch, and the beer is sensational (Snake River Pale Ale is one of the best American Pale Ale's in the country).
That being said, there are better places to take your afternoon sundowner. Like in the mighty Teton Mountains themselves. Hop aboard the skylift (or hike on up if you're feeling incredibly fit), and order a beer and some grub while relaxing on The Deck, the restaurant/bar that boats what is perhaps America's best tableside view.