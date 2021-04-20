Snaefellsnes
Snaefellsnes, Iceland
BúðirBúðir is a small hamlet in Búðahraun lava fields in Staðarsveit, which is in the western region of Iceland, on the westernmost tip of the Snaefellsnes peninsula where Hraunhafnará falls to the sea, the original old name of Búðir having been Hraunhöfn.
The entire setting of this place is fabulous. You have the mountains by the road, the gorgeous vivid green lava fields and then this little gem at the end of the side road. Unfortunately it was closed so I could not go inside but the outside of it looks so pretty, completely black with the white door. Definitely worth a visit.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
At World's End
As we set out for a driving tour around Snæfellsnes Peninsula, our poetic Front Desk manager insists we visit Öndverðarnes. “If the world had a place where it came to an end, it would look like this”, he declares soulfully, “And if you need to leave any baggage behind?”. I am thinking - No, I did not, did NOT do that much shopping), while he continues, “Like anger, or resentment, or regret, you draw it into a stone and fling it as far as possible into the ocean”. “We’ll see”, I tell him.
The track winds its way through the lava field to the westernmost point of the peninsula. An apocalyptic setting. The wind is shaking our Jeep, the clouds are gathering ominously, and the track is getting very tricky to negotiate.
It takes 20 interminable minutes to reach the end of the peninsula. We are alone, at the world’s end.
Turns out we both have baggage to part with.
The track winds its way through the lava field to the westernmost point of the peninsula. An apocalyptic setting. The wind is shaking our Jeep, the clouds are gathering ominously, and the track is getting very tricky to negotiate.
It takes 20 interminable minutes to reach the end of the peninsula. We are alone, at the world’s end.
Turns out we both have baggage to part with.
almost 7 years ago
Driving in the Wild West
A highway in the mountains - with ice all around. In fact, the winds are blowing the snow on to the road. Behind us soars the pyramid-shaped, and supposedly magical Stapafell mountain, home of the elves. On the other side of this mountain lies Snæfellsjökull glacier, also said to be a place of supernatural energies. Jules Verne was inspired by this place to write Journey to the Center of the Earth. We do our best not to fall into any volcanoes.