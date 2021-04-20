Snaefellsnes

At World's End

As we set out for a driving tour around Snæfellsnes Peninsula, our poetic Front Desk manager insists we visit Öndverðarnes. “If the world had a place where it came to an end, it would look like this”, he declares soulfully, “And if you need to leave any baggage behind?”. I am thinking - No, I did not, did NOT do that much shopping), while he continues, “Like anger, or resentment, or regret, you draw it into a stone and fling it as far as possible into the ocean”. “We’ll see”, I tell him.



The track winds its way through the lava field to the westernmost point of the peninsula. An apocalyptic setting. The wind is shaking our Jeep, the clouds are gathering ominously, and the track is getting very tricky to negotiate.



It takes 20 interminable minutes to reach the end of the peninsula. We are alone, at the world’s end.



Turns out we both have baggage to part with.