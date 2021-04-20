Where are you going?
Smyth

500 W Florida St #102, Milwaukee, WI 53204, USA
Website
| +1 414-831-4615
Handcrafted Cocktails and Farm-to-Table Food Fare at Smyth at the Iron Horse Hotel Milwaukee Wisconsin United States

More info

Sun 10am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 2pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm

Smyth at the Iron Horse Hotel is a must-experience dining venue in Milwaukee. The rustic yet sleek venue is reminiscent of a chic biker bar with vintage Americana flare. The interior features decorations like a worn-looking American Flag crafted from from 32 pairs of blue jeans, vintage relics, comic book-inspired artwork and vintage relics, while outside you can drink and dine in The Yard, their seasonal bar and lounge. Sample sustainably-made dishes like prosciutto-wrapped scallops with lobster polenta; a foie gras-crusted rack of lamb; grass-fed beef tenderloin; and wild Pacific Salmon with shrimp and scallop hash. Make sure to also imbibe with one (or three!) of their handcrafted cocktails. I recommend the “Mezcal Old Fashioned” made with lemon, orange and grapefruit bitters muddled with a touch of sugar and topped with agave-flavored Crema de Mezcal and sour.
By Jessie Festa , AFAR Local Expert

