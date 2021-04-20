Handcrafted Cocktails and Farm-to-Table Food Fare at Smyth at the Iron Horse Hotel
Smyth at the Iron Horse Hotel is a must-experience dining venue in Milwaukee. The rustic yet sleek venue is reminiscent of a chic biker bar with vintage Americana flare. The interior features decorations like a worn-looking American Flag crafted from from 32 pairs of blue jeans, vintage relics, comic book-inspired artwork and vintage relics, while outside you can drink and dine in The Yard, their seasonal bar and lounge. Sample sustainably-made dishes like prosciutto-wrapped scallops with lobster polenta; a foie gras-crusted rack of lamb; grass-fed beef tenderloin; and wild Pacific Salmon with shrimp and scallop hash. Make sure to also imbibe with one (or three!) of their handcrafted cocktails. I recommend the “Mezcal Old Fashioned” made with lemon, orange and grapefruit bitters muddled with a touch of sugar and topped with agave-flavored Crema de Mezcal and sour.