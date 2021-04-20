Smúji - Café & Lounge

Smoothies at Smúji
Tucked away inside the Eden Center Mall is what looks like a retro dessert café that transports you back into the '90s—the type of place where someone might jest that "Sailor Moon and the Sailor Scouts, or the crew of Dragon Ball Z
, would hang out here after a long day of school and saving the world." While serving up frozen exotic Asian fruit smújis
(smoothies), frozen coffee-based blends, smúji bowls, yoguji
(yogurt-based) bowls, and teas, it comes fully equipped with Super Nintendo, a flat screen TV for movies, and unlimited wi-fi. If you can get past the smell, the durian smoothie is delicious!