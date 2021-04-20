Where are you going?
Smúji - Café & Lounge

6763 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22044, USA
Website
| +1 703-400-7528
Smoothies at Smúji Falls Church Virginia United States

Smoothies at Smúji

Tucked away inside the Eden Center Mall is what looks like a retro dessert café that transports you back into the '90s—the type of place where someone might jest that "Sailor Moon and the Sailor Scouts, or the crew of Dragon Ball Z, would hang out here after a long day of school and saving the world." While serving up frozen exotic Asian fruit smújis (smoothies), frozen coffee-based blends, smúji bowls, yoguji (yogurt-based) bowls, and teas, it comes fully equipped with Super Nintendo, a flat screen TV for movies, and unlimited wi-fi. If you can get past the smell, the durian smoothie is delicious!
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

