Smuggler's Cove 650 Gough St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA

More info Sun - Sat 5pm - 1:15am

Follow the Rum to Smuggler's Cove in Hayes Valley If rum is your drink of choice and you love nothing more than a good tiki bar, head to Smuggler’s Cove in Hayes Valley. This dark, pirate-themed bar has one of the best rum selections in the city, delicious cocktails made by talented bartenders, and a fun atmosphere. If you ask, you can get a punch card for your cocktails—drink all the way through and you’ll earn a gift and merit badge from Smuggler’s Cove. If you’re especially enthusiastic about rum, join Smuggler’s Cove’s rum club, the Rumbustion Society. Smuggler’s Cove is open daily from 5 p.m. to 1:15 a.m.