Smorgasbar
12 Fulton St, New York, NY 10038, USA
| +1 212-748-8600
More info
Wed - Sun 11am - 5pm
Save the Seaport, One Lobster Roll at a TimePost Hurricane Sandy, the Seaport is still in bad shape -- stores are boarded up with wooden planks, apartment building entrances are chained shut. But that is all starting to change with the help of Brooklyn-based Smorgasburg’s spin-off SmorgasBar, which opened on Memorial Day in an effort to revitalize the area.
The project brings together some of the city's top food vendors, crafts vendors, and two full bars (serving dark & stormys and cocktails mixed with Brooklyn Soda Works’ grapefruit-jalapeno-honey soda) spread out over Front Street between Beekman and Fulton.
The line up is expected to change every few weeks, with the opening crew featuring Red Hook Lobster Pound, Brooklyn Oyster Party, Asia Dog, Fonda, Pizza Moto, Blue Marble Ice Cream, Brooklyn Soda Works, Landhaus, Milk Truck Grilled Cheese, and Rice & Miso Everyday.
Live music performances, film screenings and a calendar full of cultural events are scheduled to take place all summer long.