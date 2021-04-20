Where are you going?
Smoothie Jungle

3208 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, USA
| +1 954-714-1115
Combine Wellness with Flavor at Smoothie Jungle, Pompano Beach Fort Lauderdale Florida United States

Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm

After the owners left Brazil and headed to South Florida, they combined their love for fresh juices and flavorful ingredients to open Smoothie Jungle. The eatery serves fresh and delicious smoothies and entrees with no preservatives.

The smoothies are prepared in true Brazilian style: pulp-blended fruit, ice, and milk. Be sure to try the Açai and Amazon cherry smoothie.

Menu highlights include the Brazilian chicken salad, panini press sandwiches, blended coffee drinks, and soups. Breakfast is served daily.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

