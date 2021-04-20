Smoothie Jungle
3208 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, USA
| +1 954-714-1115
Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm
Combine Wellness with Flavor at Smoothie Jungle, Pompano BeachAfter the owners left Brazil and headed to South Florida, they combined their love for fresh juices and flavorful ingredients to open Smoothie Jungle. The eatery serves fresh and delicious smoothies and entrees with no preservatives.
The smoothies are prepared in true Brazilian style: pulp-blended fruit, ice, and milk. Be sure to try the Açai and Amazon cherry smoothie.
Menu highlights include the Brazilian chicken salad, panini press sandwiches, blended coffee drinks, and soups. Breakfast is served daily.